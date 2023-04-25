Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,202 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

