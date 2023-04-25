Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 484 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

