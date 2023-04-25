Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hasbro by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 142,644 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hasbro by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 84,662 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

