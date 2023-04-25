Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $284.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.20 and its 200 day moving average is $276.32. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $294.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

