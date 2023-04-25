Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

