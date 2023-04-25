Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 581,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 589,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recruit in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Recruit Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.
