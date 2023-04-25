Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

RRX opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

