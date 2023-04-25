Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Remark Price Performance

MARK stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.84. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Get Remark alerts:

Institutional Trading of Remark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Remark in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Remark by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 604,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.