RenaissanceRe (RNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $209.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.71. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.93%.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.80.

Insider Activity

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $324,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $287,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.