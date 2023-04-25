Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 36.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:REZI opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

