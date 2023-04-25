Reviewing Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 43.61% 16.55% 2.10% Mid Penn Bancorp 28.96% 10.95% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Parke Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.24%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $95.86 million 2.12 $41.82 million $3.44 4.94 Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 1.98 $54.81 million $3.44 6.85

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Parke Bancorp pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.