Reviewing Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and Prenetics Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sustainable Development Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 751.06%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Sustainable Development Acquisition I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sustainable Development Acquisition I N/A -111.08% 4.74% Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Sustainable Development Acquisition I and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sustainable Development Acquisition I and Prenetics Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sustainable Development Acquisition I N/A N/A $15.08 million N/A N/A Prenetics Global $275.76 million 0.33 -$190.45 million ($5.32) -0.15

Sustainable Development Acquisition I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prenetics Global.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

