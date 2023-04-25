Reviewing Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) & Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Pernod Ricard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $427.79 million 2.66 $7.81 million $0.14 145.15 Pernod Ricard $12.06 billion 5.10 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 1.83% 11.59% 7.54% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vita Coco and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 6 0 3.00 Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vita Coco presently has a consensus price target of $18.43, suggesting a potential downside of 9.31%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vita Coco has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No. 40, Malfy, Malibu, Martell, Method & Madness, Midleton Very Rare, Minttu, Monkey 47, Mumm, Olmeca, Ostoya, Passport Scotch, Pastis 51, Pernod, Perrier-Jouët, Plymouth Gin, Powers, Rabbit Hole, Ramazzotti, Redbreast, Ricard, Royal Salute, Royal Stag, Scapa, Seagram's Gin, Secret Speyside, Smooth Ambler, Something Special, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Suze, The Glenlivet, TX, Wyborowa, and Ysios. It also provides non-alcoholic beverages under the brands Ceder's, Suze Tonic 0%, Cinzano Spritz 0%, Pacific, Campo Viejo Sparkling 0%, and Jacob's Creek Unvined. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

