Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $21.36. Revolve Group shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 141,323 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

