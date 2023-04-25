Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REXR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

