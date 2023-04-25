Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 593 885 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 354.04%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 250.16%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.75 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.36 billion -$8.27 million -8.38

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rigetti Computing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rigetti Computing competitors beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

