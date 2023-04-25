RingCentral Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,121 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 5,284 put options.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

