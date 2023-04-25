Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Simon Henry Purchases 500 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,221 ($65.21) per share, with a total value of £26,105 ($32,602.72).
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,141 ($64.21) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($80.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,612 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,577.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 833.44, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,607.14%.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
