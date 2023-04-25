ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.77. Approximately 6,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTEC. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 196,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.