Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 1,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

