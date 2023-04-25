Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

