Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

