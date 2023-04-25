Rumble Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,182 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 345% compared to the typical volume of 3,188 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

NASDAQ RUM opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Rumble has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

