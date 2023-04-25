Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Trading Down 0.8%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

