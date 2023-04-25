Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 492 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $412.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

