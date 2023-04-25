Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SASR. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

SASR stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 79.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 184,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

