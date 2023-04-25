Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 11,758 Shares of Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.20), for a total transaction of £114,875.66 ($143,469.04).

Savills Stock Down 2.0 %

SVS opened at GBX 960 ($11.99) on Tuesday. Savills plc has a twelve month low of GBX 750 ($9.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,204 ($15.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 970.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 915.49. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,170.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Savills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.60. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is 2,439.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Savills

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.17) price target on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

