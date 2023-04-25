Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Seagen Price Performance

Seagen stock opened at $203.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $207.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.24.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $1,029,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

