Secure Energy Services (SES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.19 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 15,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. Also, Director Wendy Hanrahan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. Insiders bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

