Shift4 Payments’ (FOUR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.92.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

