Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $273.02 and last traded at $274.89. 223,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 517,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.46.

Specifically, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $394,388.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,831 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,201. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

