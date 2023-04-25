Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,980 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

MSFT opened at $281.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

