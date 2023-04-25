Sittner & Nelson LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a market cap of $412.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.