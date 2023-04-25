Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Sotera Health worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 243.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,594.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,341,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after buying an additional 1,083,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NYSE:SHC opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a positive return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.66 million. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

