Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insider Activity

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

