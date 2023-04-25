SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

