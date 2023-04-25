SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $64,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

SPSC opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares in the company, valued at $17,924,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

