State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,700 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

