State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,708,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,880,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MGRC. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.