State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,979 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.34% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $688.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

