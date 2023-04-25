State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 12,107 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Virtus Investment Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $187.51 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.77.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.29. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 23.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

