State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.2 %

EVH opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,094,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,755. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

