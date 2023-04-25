State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of LivaNova worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $34,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 478,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,229.0% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 436,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,086,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

