State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,272 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,419 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Perficient worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Perficient by 7.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Perficient by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Perficient by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Perficient by 1,312.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

