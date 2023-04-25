State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,944 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.26% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

