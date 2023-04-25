State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 9,316 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Otter Tail worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 128,872 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 124.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

