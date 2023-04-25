State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NOW by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.60. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NOW Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.