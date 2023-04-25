State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NOW by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NOW stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.60. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.
Several research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
