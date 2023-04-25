State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Silgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America increased their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

