State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of APi Group worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APi Group by 278.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.