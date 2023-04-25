State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 14.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 347,802 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,025 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,151,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

